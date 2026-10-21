Singapore’s boccia athletes take two silvers, one bronze at 2026 Asian Para Games
Aloysius Gan and Jovin Tan claimed silver in their events, while Jeralyn Tan clinched bronze.
SINGAPORE: Singapore’s boccia athletes bagged three medals at the 2026 Asian Para Games on Wednesday (Oct 21), with two silvers and a bronze.
Aloysius Gan (men’s individual BC3) and Jovin Tan (men’s individual BC1) claimed silvers, while Jeralyn Tan (women’s individual BC1) clinched bronze.
These are the first boccia medals won by Singapore’s athletes since the 2018 Games where Toh Sze Ning, Nurulasyiqah Mohd Taha and Faye Lim took silver in the mixed BC3 pairs.
At the Nagoya General Gymnasium's Rainbow Hall, Gan lost 3-4 to Thailand’s Withun Chanthakhat in the final of his event. The 19-year-old defeated the same opponent in the opening pool round on Monday.
Last month, Gan combined with Nurulasyiqah to win Singapore’s first-ever gold at the World Boccia Championships, with the duo emerging victorious in the BC3 Pairs.
Boccia is a Paralympic sport that closely resembles petanque or lawn bowling, in which players launch their balls towards a target ball or “jack”, scoring points by landing their ball closer to that of their opponents.
Earlier in the day, Jovin Tan took silver after he lost 1-4 to Thailand’s Witsanu Huadpradit.
A four-time Paralympic sailor, Jovin Tan has a Games gold to his name in the sport.
After switching to Boccia four years ago, he has gone on to win golds at the 2025 Canberra World Boccia Challenger, the 2026 ASEAN Para Games and the BC1 title at the Montreal 2026 World Boccia Cup.
In the women’s individual BC1 bronze medal match, Jeralyn Tan beat Iran’s Neda Ghayebi 6-1 to take third.
The Singaporean, who is a Paralympics silver medalist in the event, lost to the Iranian in the opening pool round.
Singapore’s para-athletes have now amassed a total of six medals at the Games.
Swimmer Toh Wei Soong clinched two bronzes in the men’s 400m freestyle S7 and 100m freestyle S7 earlier in the week, with cyclist Amelia Tan taking bronze in the women's 15km B time trial on Wednesday.