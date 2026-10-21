Singapore’s boccia athletes take two silvers, one bronze at 2026 Asian Para Games

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s boccia athletes bagged three medals at the 2026 Asian Para Games on Wednesday (Oct 21), with two silvers and a bronze.

Aloysius Gan (men’s individual BC3) and Jovin Tan (men’s individual BC1) claimed silvers, while Jeralyn Tan (women’s individual BC1) clinched bronze.

These are the first boccia medals won by Singapore’s athletes since the 2018 Games where Toh Sze Ning, Nurulasyiqah Mohd Taha and Faye Lim took silver in the mixed BC3 pairs.

At the Nagoya General Gymnasium's Rainbow Hall, Gan lost 3-4 to Thailand’s Withun Chanthakhat in the final of his event. The 19-year-old defeated the same opponent in the opening pool round on Monday.

Last month, Gan combined with Nurulasyiqah to win Singapore’s first-ever gold at the World Boccia Championships, with the duo emerging victorious in the BC3 Pairs.