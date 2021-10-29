Singapore-born English Premier League footballer has 'committed offences under the Enlistment Act': MINDEF

SINGAPORE: Singaporean-born English Premier League footballer Harry Birtwistle has committed offences under the Enlistment Act and is staying overseas without a valid exit permit, said the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) on Friday (Oct 29).

Birtwistle had on Wednesday (Oct 27) inked a professional contract with Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers.

In response to media queries, Mindef said that it had rejected his parents’ applications to renounce his citizenship.

"Mr Harry Birtwistle is a Singapore citizen who had stayed in Singapore and also carried a Singapore passport. Under the Enlistment Act, all male Singaporeans are required to serve National Service (NS) at age 18 or older," said MINDEF.

"Mr Birtwistle's parents applied to renounce his Singapore citizenship. His applications were rejected as renunciation should not be used as a means to evade NS duties. In his family's correspondences with the Ministry of Defence, they had stated that Mr Birtwistle will not be registering for NS."

MINDEF said that Birtwistle has since failed to register for NS as required.

"He is also staying overseas without a valid Exit Permit. Mr Birtwistle has committed offences under the Enlistment Act," added the ministry.

Birtwistle, 17, has a Singaporean mother. His father is British.

Born in Singapore, he studied at the Overseas Family School and Dulwich College, according to The Straits Times. He then moved to England in 2017 and signed a scholarship with Wolves soon after.

The Wolves defender's situation bears similarities to that of Ben Davis, who plies his trade in England.

In 2018, Davis signed a two-year contract with newly promoted English Premier League (EPL) side Fulham. The former Singapore Sports School student had joined Fulham on a two-year scholarship deal in July 2017.

However, Davis' application to defer his NS enlistment in 2018 was rejected by MINDEF, who said he did not “meet the criteria for long-term deferment from full-time NS".