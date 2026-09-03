Football: Singapore to take on Brazil, Paraguay in friendlies at National Stadium in November

SINGAPORE: The National Stadium will host friendlies involving Brazil, Paraguay, Japan and Singapore, it was announced on Thursday (Sep 3).

In a joint press release, The Kallang Group and Dentsu Sports International (DSI) said that four matches will be played across three match days from Nov 13 to Nov 17, during the official FIFA international match window.

As part of the inaugural Mizuho Blue Challenge - The Kallang Football Series Singapore, the Lions will first take on Paraguay on Nov 13, before Japan face Brazil the next day.

A double-header on Nov 17 will see Singapore take on Brazil, before Japan goes up against Paraguay.

Ticket prices for the opening match between Singapore and Paraguay start from S$28 (US$22), while a seat for Japan's clash with Brazil starts from S$98.

For the doubleheader on Nov 17, fans can watch both matches on a single ticket, with prices starting from S$98.

Tickets for matches will go on sale on Friday.

In the latest FIFA rankings, Brazil are 5th in the world, with Japan 17th and Paraguay in 34th spot.



The tournament will be part of Singapore’s preparations for next year’s AFC Asian Cup.

“We’re excited for any opportunity to play against strong opposition. These kinds of matches are invaluable to us because they test us and show us where we are and, more importantly, where we still need to improve,” said Singapore head coach Gavin Lee.

“We’ve made good progress, but there’s still a lot of work ahead of us, and every game we play now is about helping us prepare for the Asian Cup.”