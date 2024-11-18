Singapore lose 3-2 to Chinese Taipei in football friendly

SINGAPORE: Tsutomu Ogura will have his work cut out for him ahead of next month's Mitsubishi Electric Cup if the Lions' defeat by Chinese Taipei on Monday (Nov 18) was anything to go by.

In an international friendly at the National Stadium, goals from Christopher Tiao and Miguel Sandberg gave the away side the lead before Singapore pulled one back through Irfan Najeeb.

But an Ange Kouame header would seal the deal for Gary White's men, despite a late strike from Singapore substitute Shawal Anuar to narrow the scoreline to 3-2.

Chinese Taipei are ranked 168th in the FIFA world rankings, six spots below the Lions. Singapore last faced Chinese Taipei in a friendly last year, winning 3-1.

This was the team's final warm-up match ahead of their Mitsubishi Electric Cup campaign, which will begin on Dec 11 against Cambodia. On Thursday (Nov 14), Singapore beat Myanmar 3-2 in another friendly.