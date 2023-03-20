Singapore defender Irfan Fandi withdraws from Lions' squad for upcoming friendlies

SINGAPORE: Singapore defender Irfan Fandi has withdrawn from the national football squad for its upcoming friendlies due to personal reasons related to club commitments, said the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) on Monday (Mar 20).

The 25-year-old defender, who plays for Thai side BG Pathum United, will therefore miss Singapore's matches against Hong Kong on Mar 23 and Macao on Mar 26.

The squad left for Hong Kong on Monday.

Singapore national team coach Takayuki Nishigaya said that he would not be getting a replacement, adding that this is a chance for other players to step up and stake their claim.

"Our full focus will be on the players that are with us as we look forward to the two matches this week," Nishigaya said.

Irfan, who has 46 caps, was named in the original 22 men squad for the friendlies, which included five potential debutants.

His siblings, Ilhan and Ikhsan missed out due to injuries.

Nishigaya said at the time: "This international window (March) along with the next one in June, will give me an opportunity to call up new faces to the squad as well as those who have not had an opportunity to feature for the national team for some time."