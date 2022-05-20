Singapore's Peter Gilchrist and Alex Puan win English billiards doubles gold

HANOI: Peter Gilchrist added an eighth SEA Games gold to his stellar resume on Friday (May 20) after combining with teammate Alex Puan to win the English billiards doubles event at the 31st SEA Games.

This is the first time a Singaporean pair has won the doubles at the Games.

At the Ha Dong gymnasium, the duo beat Myanmar’s Pauk Sa and Min Si Thu Tun 3-1 to clinch Singapore’s first cuesports gold at this year's meet.