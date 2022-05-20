Singapore's Peter Gilchrist and Alex Puan win English billiards doubles gold

HANOI: Peter Gilchrist added an eighth SEA Games gold to his stellar resume on Friday (May 20) after combining with teammate Alex Puan to win the English billiards doubles event at the 31st SEA Games.
This is the first time a Singaporean pair has won the doubles at the Games.
At the Ha Dong gymnasium, the duo beat Myanmar’s Pauk Sa and Min Si Thu Tun 3-1 to clinch Singapore’s first cuesports gold at this year's meet.
The victory follows Gilchrist’s silver medal in the men’s singles event earlier in the competition.
He had lost 1-3 to Pauk Sa in the finals of the event, putting an end to an unbeaten streak which stretched from 2009.
Puan had won the snooker doubles event with Keith E in 2003, the last time the Games were held in Vietnam.
