Singapore's Faiz Basha overcomes tricky conditions, finishes 35th in slalom at Winter Olympics

SINGAPORE: Singapore alpine skier Faiz Basha overcame tricky conditions in the first run of the men's slalom at the Stelvio Ski Centre in Bormio, Italy, to finish 35th overall on Monday (Feb 16).

In an event that saw more than half of the 96 competitors record a DNF (did not finish), the Singaporean clocked a time of 2 minutes and 20.45 seconds across two runs.

The 23-year-old held his nerve in the first run as driving snow and a tricky course setup proved problematic for many racers, including giant slalom Olympic champion Lucas Pinheiro Braathen of Brazil, who did not finish.

After both runs, Switzerland's Loic Meillard took gold, Austria's Fabio Gstrein the silver and Norway's Henrik Kristoffersen bronze.