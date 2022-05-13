Singapore guaranteed second SEA Games gold after fencers Elle Koh and Kiria Tikanah make epee final

HANOI: Singapore is guaranteed of a second gold medal at the 31st SEA Games after fencers Elle Koh and Kiria Tikanah booked their spots in the final of the women's individual epee competition on Friday (May 13).

Elle,14, registered a clutch victory (15-14) against Vietnam's Hong Vu Thi to book her spot in the final, while Kiria cruised to a 15-12 win against Thailand's Korawan Thanee.

Elle is making her Games debut, while Kiria is the defending champion in the event.

This guaranteed gold brings Singapore's total medal tally to two gold, five silvers and four bronzes.

Silat exponent Iqbal Abdul Rahman won Singapore’s first gold on Wednesday when he beat Thailand’s Ilyas Sadara in the artistic men’s tunggal (singles) finals.