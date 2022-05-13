Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Singapore guaranteed second SEA Games gold after fencers Elle Koh and Kiria Tikanah make epee final
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Singapore guaranteed second SEA Games gold after fencers Elle Koh and Kiria Tikanah make epee final

Singapore guaranteed second SEA Games gold after fencers Elle Koh and Kiria Tikanah make epee final

Elle Koh celebrates her semi-final victory. (Photo: Jeremy Lee/SportSG)

Matthew Mohan
Matthew Mohan
13 May 2022 02:48PM (Updated: 13 May 2022 03:01PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

HANOI: Singapore is guaranteed of a second gold medal at the 31st SEA Games after fencers Elle Koh and Kiria Tikanah booked their spots in the final of the women's individual epee competition on Friday (May 13).

Elle,14, registered a clutch victory (15-14) against Vietnam's Hong Vu Thi to book her spot in the final, while Kiria cruised to a 15-12 win against Thailand's Korawan Thanee. 

Elle is making her Games debut, while Kiria is the defending champion in the event.

This guaranteed gold brings Singapore's total medal tally to two gold, five silvers and four bronzes.

Silat exponent Iqbal Abdul Rahman won Singapore’s first gold on Wednesday when he beat Thailand’s Ilyas Sadara in the artistic men’s tunggal (singles) finals.

Catch the 31st SEA Games Vietnam 2021 LIVE on meWATCH. Sign in now at www.mewatch.sg/seagames and get into the action with Mediacorp. Or catch highlights on Mediacorp Entertainment on YouTube.

Source: CNA/mt(gr)

Related Topics

SEA Games 2021 fencing

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us