Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Singapore scores first win in AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup, beating Myanmar 3-2
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Singapore scores first win in AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup, beating Myanmar 3-2

Singapore scores first win in AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup, beating Myanmar 3-2

Singapore beat Myanmar 3-2 to score its first win at the AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup on Dec 24, 2022. (Photo: SPORTFIVE/AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup)

24 Dec 2022 11:13PM (Updated: 24 Dec 2022 11:53PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: Singapore kicked off its 2022 ASEAN Football Federation Mitsubishi Electric Cup campaign with a 3-2 win over Myanmar at Jalan Besar Stadium on Saturday (Dec 24). 

Myanmar's hopes for semi-final qualification were out of their hands, after Malaysia defeated them 1-0 in Yangon on Wednesday. 

The Lions faced off Myanmar in front of a sold out crowd at Jalan Besar Stadium, missing Ikhsan Fandi and Adam Swandi due to injury, as well as goalkeeper Hassan Sunny and Irfan Fandi, who were both suspended from the match. 

Myanmar's Maung Maung Lwin gave the visitors an early lead before a strike from Ilhan Fandi equalised the score at 1-1 just before half time. 

Singapore took the lead from Myanmar with another goal from Shah Shahiran, before Maung Maung Lwin scored another goal at the 66th minute. 

It was the winning goal from Shawal Anuar at the 74th minute, assisted by goalkeeper Zaiful Nizam's long punt, that cemented Singapore's win. 

Myanmar ended the match with 10-men, after Nanda Kyaw was shown a red card when a scuffle broke out between players from both sides. 

The Lions will face Laos next on Dec 27. 

Related:

Catch all the AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2022 action for FREE, live and on demand at mewatch.sg/affmitsubishielectriccup2022.
Source: CNA/lk(rj)

Related Topics

football AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.