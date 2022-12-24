Singapore scores first win in AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup, beating Myanmar 3-2

SINGAPORE: Singapore kicked off its 2022 ASEAN Football Federation Mitsubishi Electric Cup campaign with a 3-2 win over Myanmar at Jalan Besar Stadium on Saturday (Dec 24).

Myanmar's hopes for semi-final qualification were out of their hands, after Malaysia defeated them 1-0 in Yangon on Wednesday.

The Lions faced off Myanmar in front of a sold out crowd at Jalan Besar Stadium, missing Ikhsan Fandi and Adam Swandi due to injury, as well as goalkeeper Hassan Sunny and Irfan Fandi, who were both suspended from the match.

Myanmar's Maung Maung Lwin gave the visitors an early lead before a strike from Ilhan Fandi equalised the score at 1-1 just before half time.

Singapore took the lead from Myanmar with another goal from Shah Shahiran, before Maung Maung Lwin scored another goal at the 66th minute.

It was the winning goal from Shawal Anuar at the 74th minute, assisted by goalkeeper Zaiful Nizam's long punt, that cemented Singapore's win.

Myanmar ended the match with 10-men, after Nanda Kyaw was shown a red card when a scuffle broke out between players from both sides.

The Lions will face Laos next on Dec 27.