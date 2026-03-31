Singapore beat Bangladesh, end Asian Cup qualifying campaign unbeaten
The Lions end their Asian Cup qualification campaign atop their group with four wins and two draws.
SINGAPORE: There were pyrotechnics, performances and most importantly, all three points on Tuesday (Mar 31) at the National Stadium as the Lions beat Bangladesh 1-0 to close out their Asian Cup qualifying campaign unbeaten.
A first-half goal from Harhys Stewart meant Gavin Lee’s men topped their qualification group with 14 points from four wins and two draws.
Prior to the game, Singapore booked their progression to the Asian Cup after defeating Hong Kong 2-1 away in November.
In front of a crowd of about 30,000, both sides struggled to keep sustained possession early on, with clear-cut chances proving difficult to come by.
The Lions looked to rely on the flanks to provide service for striker Ikhsan Fandi and Ryhan Stewart did just that with 20 minutes played, but his cross was pushed clear by Bangladesh goalkeeper Shakil Topu.
And just as it looked as if the Lions were starting to look ponderous, they got their goal.
A raking cross-field switch found Glenn Kweh and while his shot was pushed clear, the onrushing Haryhs Stewart slammed home.
But the physical away side was not without threat as loose play from Shah Shahiran and Irfan Fandi saw possession lost in a dangerous area.
A superb block from Safuwan Baharudin saw the first attempt saved, but there were strong calls for a penalty after he appeared to have caught a Bangladesh attacker charging onto the rebound.
Referee Benjamin Abraham however, was unmoved.
Gavin Lee was forced into an early change just before the half as a studs-up tackle on Kweh resulted in him being stretchered off, with Ilhan Fandi coming on in his stead.
Bangladesh continue to look a side in the ascendancy and Izwan Mahbud was forced into a good stop in the 51st minute.
Ilhan then had the ball in the back of the net midway through the second half after a sublime through ball from Shah but was ruled offside.
Bangladesh’s best chance of the night came in the 79th minute as a Hamza Choudhury cross found Mirajul Islam but his shot cannoned off the post with Izwan beaten.