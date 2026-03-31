Logo
Logo

Sport

Singapore beat Bangladesh, end Asian Cup qualifying campaign unbeaten
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Singapore beat Bangladesh, end Asian Cup qualifying campaign unbeaten

The Lions end their Asian Cup qualification campaign atop their group with four wins and two draws.

Singapore beat Bangladesh, end Asian Cup qualifying campaign unbeaten

Ikhsan Fandi takes on Bangladesh players. (Photo: CNA/Matthew Mohan)

New: You can now listen to articles.

This audio is generated by an AI tool.

Matthew Mohan
Matthew Mohan
31 Mar 2026 10:05PM (Updated: 31 Mar 2026 10:21PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: There were pyrotechnics, performances and most importantly, all three points on Tuesday (Mar 31) at the National Stadium as the Lions beat Bangladesh 1-0 to close out their Asian Cup qualifying campaign unbeaten.

A first-half goal from Harhys Stewart meant Gavin Lee’s men topped their qualification group with 14 points from four wins and two draws.

Prior to the game, Singapore booked their progression to the Asian Cup after defeating Hong Kong 2-1 away in November.

In front of a crowd of about 30,000, both sides struggled to keep sustained possession early on, with clear-cut chances proving difficult to come by.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less
Harhys Stewart chases down a loose ball. (Photo: CNA/Matthew Mohan)

The Lions looked to rely on the flanks to provide service for striker Ikhsan Fandi and Ryhan Stewart did just that with 20 minutes played, but his cross was pushed clear by Bangladesh goalkeeper Shakil Topu.

And just as it looked as if the Lions were starting to look ponderous, they got their goal.

A raking cross-field switch found Glenn Kweh and while his shot was pushed clear, the onrushing Haryhs Stewart slammed home.

But the physical away side was not without threat as loose play from Shah Shahiran and Irfan Fandi saw possession lost in a dangerous area.

A superb block from Safuwan Baharudin saw the first attempt saved, but there were strong calls for a penalty after he appeared to have caught a Bangladesh attacker charging onto the rebound. 

Referee Benjamin Abraham however, was unmoved.

Singapore’s Ryhan Stewart challenges for the ball. (Photo: CNA/Matthew Mohan)

Gavin Lee was forced into an early change just before the half as a studs-up tackle on Kweh resulted in him being stretchered off, with Ilhan Fandi coming on in his stead.

Bangladesh continue to look a side in the ascendancy and Izwan Mahbud was forced into a good stop in the 51st minute.

Ilhan then had the ball in the back of the net midway through the second half after a sublime through ball from Shah but was ruled offside.

Bangladesh’s best chance of the night came in the 79th minute as a Hamza Choudhury cross found Mirajul Islam but his shot cannoned off the post with Izwan beaten.

Related:

Source: CNA/mt

Related Topics

Gavin Lee 2027 Asian Cup Team Singapore
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement