Singapore beat Bangladesh, end Asian Cup qualifying campaign unbeaten

SINGAPORE: There were pyrotechnics, performances and most importantly, all three points on Tuesday (Mar 31) at the National Stadium as the Lions beat Bangladesh 1-0 to close out their Asian Cup qualifying campaign unbeaten.

A first-half goal from Harhys Stewart meant Gavin Lee’s men topped their qualification group with 14 points from four wins and two draws.

Prior to the game, Singapore booked their progression to the Asian Cup after defeating Hong Kong 2-1 away in November.

In front of a crowd of about 30,000, both sides struggled to keep sustained possession early on, with clear-cut chances proving difficult to come by.