Football: Singapore suffer second SEA Games loss in 3-1 defeat by defending champions Vietnam

PHNOM PENH: As grey skies threatened overhead at the Prince Stadium in Phnom Penh on Wednesday (May 3), Singapore's footballers trooped onto the pitch knowing that a defeat against Vietnam could put them on the brink of Southeast Asian (SEA) Games elimination.

And while there would be respite from the rain, there was no respite for the Young Lions as they fell 3-1 to the defending champions.

With two defeats in as many games, the Young Lions are rooted to the bottom of Group B with zero points. They are behind Laos on goal difference, with the Laotians to play Malaysia later in the evening.

Even if Philippe Aw’s men win their next two games against Laos and Malaysia, they will not be guaranteed progression to the semi-finals.

The defending champions were almost ahead within five minutes but Singapore goalkeeper Aizil Yazid parried away a low shot before Bill Mamadou hacked clear.

Vietnam’s Nguyen Thanh Nhan had a whiff of a chance minutes later, but lanky Singapore centre-back Kieran Teo put in a solid block.

Singapore had their first shot on target in the 19th minute as a long throw bounced into the path of Fairuz Fazli Koh but his acrobatic effort was held.

The Vietnamese initially struggled to find inroads but broke the deadlock in the 36th minute as a loose Singapore pass was gobbled up in midfield. Nguyen Van Tung cut inside his man and drilled home a low effort.