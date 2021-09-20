Former Singapore footballer, Malaysia Cup star Mat Noh dies aged 67

SINGAPORE: Former Singapore international footballer and Malaysia Cup star Mohamed Noh Hussein has died at the age of 67, the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) said on Monday (Sep 20).

In a Facebook post, FAS said that the footballer suffered a heart attack on Sunday morning and died in hospital a day later.

"The FAS is deeply saddened to hear about the passing of former Lion Mohamed Noh Hussein," it said.

"Our sincerest thoughts and deepest condolences go out to his family and loved ones during this difficult time."

The footballer was a part of Singapore's 1977 Malaysia Cup-winning team. He married local singer Rahimah Rahim but they divorced in 1988.

In a Facebook post, Ms Rahimah announced her ex-husband's passing with a "heavy heart".

"Known as 'Mat Noh' to a generation of fans in the 1970s, the skillful attacker entertained with his dazzling dribbling prowess and body feints on the pitch," said FAS.

"Mat Noh also famously scored the winning goal in the first round of World Cup qualifiers on Mar 6, 1977, firing home a penalty in a 1-0 win at Kallang Stadium against a strong Malaysian side regarded as one of Asia's best at the time."