Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Tickets for Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix on sale from Apr 13
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Tickets for Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix on sale from Apr 13

Tickets for Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix on sale from Apr 13

Formula 1 Singapore GP night race at the Marina Bay Street Circuit. (Photo: Singapore GP)

Natasha Ganesan
Natasha Ganesan
11 Apr 2022 11:41AM (Updated: 11 Apr 2022 12:31PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: Tickets for the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix 2022 will go on sale from 10am on Wednesday (Apr 13), said race organiser Singapore Grand Prix (GP) on Monday.

The event is set to take place at the Marina Bay Street Circuit from Sep 30 to Oct 2 after a two-year absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 5.063km long track will host the 17th round of the Formula 1 championship, said Singapore GP.

The tickets include three-day grandstand offerings, priced at S$298 to S$1,288, as well as combination packages ranging from S$698 to S$1,088.

These will allow fans to “experience the exciting race action and off-track entertainment from different parts of the Circuit Park over the race weekend”, said Singapore GP.

Single-day tickets are also available at S$38, S$88 and S$128.

“With the competition heating up between Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc this season, fans at the home of Formula 1 night racing will be in for a treat,” the race promoter said.

It added that drivers such as Alfa Romeo's Zhou Guanyu, Alpha Tauri's Yuki Tsunoda, Haas’ Mick Schumacher and Williams’ Nicholas Latifi will race in Singapore for the first time.

Tickets can be purchased via the official website, the Singapore GP ticketing hotline (+65 6229 7777) or via authorised ticketing partners.

A full entertainment line-up for the event will be released in the coming weeks, said Singapore GP.

“Singapore GP is working with the Singapore government to ensure the event adheres to prevailing safe management measures,” it added.

(Image: Singapore GP)

Related:

The race organiser renewed a contract for Singapore to host the Formula 1 Grand Prix for another seven years in January.

It is the fourth contract renewal for Singapore and the seven-year extension is the longest for the race to date, Singapore Tourism Board and Singapore GP said.

Transport Minister S Iswaran said that the renewal will “help sustain Singapore’s reputation as a global city with a vibrant lifestyle”.

The Singapore Grand Prix night race was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 after it was scheduled as part of the Formula 1 race calendar.

The last edition of the Singapore Grand Prix, which was held in September 2019, saw Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel take the chequered flag ahead of teammate Charles Leclerc.

Source: CNA/ng(ta)

Related Topics

Formula One Singapore Grand Prix

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us