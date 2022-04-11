Tickets for Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix on sale from Apr 13

SINGAPORE: Tickets for the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix 2022 will go on sale from 10am on Wednesday (Apr 13), said race organiser Singapore Grand Prix (GP) on Monday.
The event is set to take place at the Marina Bay Street Circuit from Sep 30 to Oct 2 after a two-year absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 5.063km long track will host the 17th round of the Formula 1 championship, said Singapore GP.
The tickets include three-day grandstand offerings, priced at S$298 to S$1,288, as well as combination packages ranging from S$698 to S$1,088.
These will allow fans to “experience the exciting race action and off-track entertainment from different parts of the Circuit Park over the race weekend”, said Singapore GP.
Single-day tickets are also available at S$38, S$88 and S$128.
“With the competition heating up between Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc this season, fans at the home of Formula 1 night racing will be in for a treat,” the race promoter said.
It added that drivers such as Alfa Romeo's Zhou Guanyu, Alpha Tauri's Yuki Tsunoda, Haas’ Mick Schumacher and Williams’ Nicholas Latifi will race in Singapore for the first time.
Tickets can be purchased via the official website, the Singapore GP ticketing hotline (+65 6229 7777) or via authorised ticketing partners.
A full entertainment line-up for the event will be released in the coming weeks, said Singapore GP.
“Singapore GP is working with the Singapore government to ensure the event adheres to prevailing safe management measures,” it added.
The race organiser renewed a contract for Singapore to host the Formula 1 Grand Prix for another seven years in January.
It is the fourth contract renewal for Singapore and the seven-year extension is the longest for the race to date, Singapore Tourism Board and Singapore GP said.
Transport Minister S Iswaran said that the renewal will “help sustain Singapore’s reputation as a global city with a vibrant lifestyle”.
The Singapore Grand Prix night race was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 after it was scheduled as part of the Formula 1 race calendar.
The last edition of the Singapore Grand Prix, which was held in September 2019, saw Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel take the chequered flag ahead of teammate Charles Leclerc.