Tickets for Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix on sale from Apr 13

SINGAPORE: Tickets for the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix 2022 will go on sale from 10am on Wednesday (Apr 13), said race organiser Singapore Grand Prix (GP) on Monday.

The event is set to take place at the Marina Bay Street Circuit from Sep 30 to Oct 2 after a two-year absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 5.063km long track will host the 17th round of the Formula 1 championship, said Singapore GP.

The tickets include three-day grandstand offerings, priced at S$298 to S$1,288, as well as combination packages ranging from S$698 to S$1,088.

These will allow fans to “experience the exciting race action and off-track entertainment from different parts of the Circuit Park over the race weekend”, said Singapore GP.

Single-day tickets are also available at S$38, S$88 and S$128.

“With the competition heating up between Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc this season, fans at the home of Formula 1 night racing will be in for a treat,” the race promoter said.

It added that drivers such as Alfa Romeo's Zhou Guanyu, Alpha Tauri's Yuki Tsunoda, Haas’ Mick Schumacher and Williams’ Nicholas Latifi will race in Singapore for the first time.

Tickets can be purchased via the official website, the Singapore GP ticketing hotline (+65 6229 7777) or via authorised ticketing partners.

A full entertainment line-up for the event will be released in the coming weeks, said Singapore GP.

“Singapore GP is working with the Singapore government to ensure the event adheres to prevailing safe management measures,” it added.