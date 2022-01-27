Singapore Grand Prix renews contract to host Formula 1 night race

SINGAPORE: A contract for Singapore to host the Formula 1 Grand Prix for another seven years has been signed, with the event set to return to the streets of Marina Bay from Sep 30 to Oct 2 after a two-year absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is the fourth contract renewal for Singapore, and the seven-year extension is the longest for the race to date, said the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) and race organiser Singapore GP on Thursday (Jan 27).

"We have decided to continue hosting the F1 race for another seven years, after thoroughly evaluating the long term benefits that a term extension could bring to Singapore," said Transport Minister and Minister-in-charge of Trade Relations S Iswaran.

"The renewal will help sustain Singapore’s reputation as a global city with a vibrant lifestyle, attracting international visitors as travel rebounds, and generating business revenue and jobs for Singaporeans," he added.

"We will ensure that this year’s and future races, as large scale international sporting events, are COVID-safe, informed by the prevailing pandemic situation and public health assessment."



The Singapore Grand Prix night race was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 after it was scheduled as part of the Formula 1 race calendar.

Mr Colin Syn, deputy chairman of Singapore GP, had said last year that the 2021 race cancellation was made “in light of the prevailing restrictions for live events in Singapore”, while taking into consideration the health and safety of fans, contractors, volunteers and staff members.

In November last year, Mr Iswaran said during a press conference that discussions were ongoing on a contract for a new term of the race in Singapore.



“I think we all recognise that events, such as the Formula 1, generate significant economic benefits and global branding value for Singapore. They invigorate Singapore's events calendar, they build our international demand and also support job creation of businesses," he said then.

The last edition of the Singapore Grand Prix, which was held in September 2019, saw Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel take the chequered flag ahead of teammate Charles Leclerc.