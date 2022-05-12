Singapore to host 2029 SEA Games

SINGAPORE: Singapore will host the 2029 edition of the Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games), 14 years after the event was last held in the country.

In a joint media statement, the Singapore National Olympic Council (SNOC) and Sport Singapore (SportSG) said members of the SEA Games Federation accepted Singapore’s interest to host the biennial event at a meeting held in Hanoi on Thursday (May 12).

"We are pleased to host the prestigious regional sporting event in Singapore again. The SEA Games holds special memories and experiences for Singapore and our Southeast Asian neighbours," said SNOC president Tan Chuan-Jin.

"The camaraderie and rivalry we share are distinct and Singapore is once again happy to organise the 35th SEA Games to relive these moments."

Singapore last hosted the SEA Games in 2015.

“Hosting the SEA Games will once again give our Team Singapore athletes an opportunity to compete against some of the best in the region, with strong home ground support. The spirit of the SEA Games can also bring Singaporeans from all walks of life together, to cheer and rally behind our athletes, and strengthen our national unity," said Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong.

On Thursday, Malaysia was also awarded hosting rights for the 2027 SEA Games, the 34th edition. The 32nd edition will be in Cambodia and the 33rd Games will take place in Thailand.