Singapore claim bronze medal in debut Ice Hockey World Championship Division IV campaign

The COVID-19 pandemic meant that Singapore had some catching up to do to prepare for the tournament, said the team’s coach Rob Martini.

“Many of the other countries have continued to practise throughout the pandemic, and this allowed them to hit the ground running – or the ice skating, if you will,” he told CNA.

“Singapore has done an outstanding job handling the virus, and it goes without saying that public health always comes first at times like this, but it did mean that there were some adjustments that we had to make and challenges that we encountered during the early stages of the tournament.

“Additionally, the travel restrictions for some Singaporean hockey players currently living in other parts of the world, as well as the remote location of the tournament – and the costs associated with that – meant that some key players, who desperately wanted to be here, were unable to make the trip.”

The team managed to put in the hours to make sure that they were ready for the tournament in spite of the pandemic, said captain Daniel Chew.

“The team worked hard to get in shape during the COVID-19 period, and we were able to skate (alongside) most of the (teams),” he said.

After the unexpected two-year hiatus, the team was happy to simply play international ice hockey again.

“It felt great to finally be able to play in international competition for the first time since the COVID-19 (pandemic),” said Singapore’s top scorer at the tournament, Ethan Redden.

Being in Bishkek was already a milestone, but Singapore was not just there to make up the numbers.