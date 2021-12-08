Singapore beat Philippines, maintain winning start to Suzuki Cup

SINGAPORE: For 60 minutes on Wednesday (Dec 8), a stalemate seemed on the cards.

The midfield battle looked a gridlock and the chances were tough to come by.

But in a stunning three-minute spell in the second half, Singapore found their teeth and bit back, sealing a 2-1 victory over a dogged Philippines side at the National Stadium.

Goals from skipper Hariss Harun and Faris Ramli in the 61st and 63rd minute were enough for Tatsuma Yoshida’s men, as they won a second consecutive game at the AFF Suzuki Cup.

"We had a game-plan - that is why we stuck to coach's plan which was to be more compact, instead of us being far apart from each other," said man of the match Safuwan Baharudin after the victory.

"Credit to the boys, we worked our socks off to get these important three points because we know they had good, quality, individual players which we struggled a bit to stop them. But as a whole, we did something that not many teams can do against the Philippines."