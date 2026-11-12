‘We need to be exposed’: Gavin Lee's Lions welcome Brazil, Paraguay challenge

SINGAPORE: Still reeling from a 6-0 rout by Causeway rivals Malaysia last month, Singapore's national football team have little time to dwell on the loss, with clashes against Paraguay and five-time World Cup winners Brazil looming.

For Lions head coach Gavin Lee, however, the opportunity to face elite opposition is exactly what Singapore needs.

While acknowledging the huge gulf in quality between his side and their upcoming opponents, Lee said on Thursday (Nov 11) that exposure to elite teams was essential if Singapore was to get better and become a more competitive outfit ahead of the 2027 Asian Cup.

Brazil are sixth in FIFA's world rankings, while Paraguay sit 33rd, underlining the scale of the task facing the Lions, who are ranked 149th.