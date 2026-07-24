Late stunner by Ilhan Fandi gives Lions win over Cambodia in ASEAN football championship opener

SINGAPORE: As he did in that historic game against Hong Kong, Ilhan Fandi once again came to Singapore's rescue as the Lions beat Cambodia 2-1 in their ASEAN Hyundai Cup opener on Friday (Jul 24).

A first-half goal from Shawal Anuar at the Morodok Techo National Stadium in Phnom Penh had given Gavin Lee's men the lead, before a 55th-minute Sovann Ouk screamer levelled things up.

But as the game looked destined for a draw, substitute Ilhan scored a stunner with what was virtually the last kick of the match.

Singapore were almost a goal up within two minutes but Shawal was just inches away from a Glenn Kweh cross.

The Lions had the ball in the back of the net about 15 minutes later, but Shawal, who provided the ball to Harhys Stewart, was clearly offside in the build-up.

While Cambodia dominated possession, they were unable to test Izwan Mahbud.

The Lions were not to be denied as they got their goal in the 22nd minute. A through ball from Lionel Tan found the speedy Shawal, and he caught out Cambodian goalkeeper Hul Kimhuy at the near post.