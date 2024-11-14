Football: First international win for Ogura as Singapore come from behind to beat Myanmar 3-2

SINGAPORE: Tsutomu Ogura secured his first international win as Lions coach on Thursday (Nov 14) as Singapore came from behind to beat Myanmar 3-2 in an international friendly at the National Stadium.

Farhan Zulkifli put an experimental Singapore side in front before two quick second-half goals from Ye Yint Aung and Thiha Zaw swung momentum in favour of Myanmar.

But the hosts edged out the visitors with late strikes from substitutes Shawal Anuar and Naqiuddin Eunos.

In front of a paltry crowd of 6,061, it was the Lions who dominated procession from the back early on and a Nazrul Nazari cross was bundled in by Farhan to put Singapore ahead.

Myanmar struggled to carve out clear-cut chances of their own, but registered their first shot on target several minutes later which was pushed away by Syazwan Buhari.

With Farhan and Glenn Kweh causing problems down the flanks, Singapore came close to doubling their lead minutes before half-time.

A cross from debutant Kyoga Nakamura found Farhan but he contrived to fire just wide.

It was Myanmar who came rushing out of the blocks in the second half as they netted two quick goals to stun the home side.

Ranked 165th, three places below Singapore in the FIFA world rankings, Myanmar are led by former international Myo Hlaing Win.

Spurred into action, the Lions kept plugging away and subsitute Shawal hammered home the equaliser with about 20 minutes left on the clock.

Singapore continued to put pressure on their opponents and Naqiuddin would pop up with the winner to send the home fans into delirium.