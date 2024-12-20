Singapore vs Malaysia: An age-old football rivalry

SINGAPORE: As far as Southeast Asian football rivalries go, they do not come much bigger than Singapore versus Malaysia.

Given the countries' close proximity and shared history, there is an extra edge to Causeway derbies.

But when the Lions travel to Kuala Lumpur to take on their arch-rivals in the ASEAN football championship on Friday (Dec 20), bragging rights are more than just at stake.

For Singapore, the objective ahead of their final group game at the Bukit Jalil Stadium is clear.

As long as the visitors avoid defeat, they will advance to the semi-finals for the first time since the 2020 edition, and in turn move within striking distance of a first regional title in 12 years.

The hosts, on the other hand, have no margin for error. Only a victory over their fiercest rivals will suffice as they bid to qualify for the last four.

Since 1958, Singapore's record against Malaysia - including friendlies - stands at 26 wins, 22 draws and 32 defeats.

Ahead of the 81st match between the Lions and Harimau Malaya, here is a look back at five of the more memorable clashes:

2014 FIFA WORLD CUP QUALIFIER