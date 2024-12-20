Football: Singapore hold Malaysia to draw, progress to ASEAN Championship semis

A STALEMATE TO SEAL IT

The Lions went into the game knowing that a win or a draw would be enough for them to progress.

Prior to the match, the Thais sat atop Group A with nine points while Singapore were second with six points. Cambodia and Malaysia had four points apiece.

The tournament format dictates that teams level on points are first differentiated by their head-to-head record and then by overall goal difference.

This was not an unfamiliar position for the Lions.

At the last edition of the tournament, they travelled up to Kuala Lumpur needing a draw to progress. The Lions had seven points, while Malaysia had six.

However, Singapore would capitulate in spectacular fashion, losing 4-1 as the Harimau Malaya moved on.

On Friday, it was Malaysia which looked the more likely of the two teams, buoyed by their vociferous supporters.

On the other hand, the Lions looked a lot more nervous, and simply could not hold on to possession for extended spells.

As Singapore struggled to find their footing, a quick Malaysia counter-attack served as a warning of intent as a Stuart Wilkin shot flashed across the face of Izwan Mahbud’s goal in the 28th minute.

Malaysia came within inches of breaking the deadlock four minutes before halftime but Daniel Ting failed to convert on the far post with Izwan beaten.

Tsutomu Ogura threw on tournament top scorer Shawal Anuar at half time but it was Malaysia who would come close in the second 45 with an Endrick freekick rippling the top of the Singapore net.

And he could come even closer a minute later with a howitzer into the side netting from distance.

Singapore would fashion their first clear-cut chance from a corner, but Amirul Adli only managed to direct his header over.

A series of subsequent corners would test the Lions’ resolve, but the crossbar would come to the rescue.

A long-range effort from Amirul Adli would force Malaysia custodian Haziq Nadzli into a spectacular stop before the home side hit the crossbar again after another corner.

But the Lions hung on to the delight of their travelling contingent, and will have another chance to roar again.