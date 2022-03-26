Ikhsan Fandi double gives Singapore win over Malaysia in FAS Tri-Nations friendly

SINGAPORE: Even when it is an international friendly on paper, Singapore versus Malaysia is always more much on the pitch.

And at the National Stadium on Saturday (Mar 26), the latest edition of the Causeway derby delivered yet again.

Crunching tackles, a breathless pace and a fantastic game of football was played as Singapore beat Malaysia 2-1, courtesy of two goals from striker Ikhsan Fandi.

The friendly is part of the FAS Tri-Nations Series, a three-team "A" international friendly involving both sides as well as the Philippines.

Singapore will play the Philippines on Tuesday.

Malaysia were fresh off a 2-0 victory over the Philippines on Wednesday and Kim Pan-gon’s men looked to have started the game the sharper of the two sides.

It was midfielder Safiq Rahim who first registered a shot with less than a minute on the clock but his low effort went wide.

The Tigers continued their form and a few minutes later, it was Safawi Rasid who came close with a fizzing shot of his own.

The away side created another chance in the 9th minute, as Safawi outmuscled Safuwan Baharudin to cross to Akhyar Rashid, but the midfielder could only loop a header over.