Malaysia edge Singapore 2-1 in football friendly
This was interim coach Gavin Lee's first game in charge of Singapore.

Stuart Wilkin celebrating with his teammates Nazmi Faiz and Joao Figueiredo after opening the scoring for Malaysia in a football friendly against Singapore at the Bukit Jalil Stadium in Kuala Lumpur on Sep 4, 2025. (Image: Facebook/HarimauMalaya)

04 Sep 2025 11:14PM (Updated: 04 Sep 2025 11:40PM)
SINGAPORE: Interim head coach Gavin Lee experienced a baptism of fire in his first game in charge of the Singapore national men's football team as they lost 2-1 to Malaysia in a friendly at the Bukit Jalil Stadium on Thursday (Sep 4) evening.

The hosts took the game to the Lions early on, possibly buoyed by the Kuala Lumpur home crowd and their last competitive match when they thumped Vietnam 4-0 in an Asian Cup qualifier in June.

Arif Aiman's snap shot from range forced a smart save from Singapore goalkeeper Izwan Mahbud. Izwan then spilled Brazil-born Joao Figueiredo's strike from the edge of the box, but Stuart Wilkin could not pounce on the loose ball. 

By the 15th minute, Malaysia had earned their third corner of the match, with two yellow cards for the away team. After Nazmi Faiz lashed a shot over the bar and Arif saw his attempt on goal blocked, Harimau Malaya finally broke the deadlock in the 26th minute.

Wilkin chested down a lobbed pass from Endrick, another naturalised Brazilian, and burst into the box before smashing the ball into the roof of the net.

Singapore earned just their second corner five minutes from half-time, but it failed to beat the first man.

Malaysia head coach Peter Cklamovski's side continued to dominate ball possession, with Malaysia firing a free-kick over after Harhys Stewart picked up Singapore's third booking, while Figueiredo's shot just whistled past the post in first-half added time.
 
There were no changes made by either coach as the second-half kicked off, with Malaysia having racked up eight shots on goal - four on target - to just one for Singapore.
 
It was again a nervy start after the interval for Lee's side as a poor defensive header led to another corner for the home team.
 
Singapore's defence was promptly sliced open in the 54th minute as Wilkin's curled delivery from the right was poked home by Figueiredo for his second international goal in as many games.
 
The Lions suffered a further blow in the 56th minute as defender Irfan Fandi went off injured. Irfan had come off worse in a challenge with Malaysia goalkeeper Haziq Nadzli when both players collided while going for the ball minutes earlier. 
 
Cklamovski brought on two substitutes in the 62nd minute with Malaysia firmly in control of the game. One of them, Quentin Cheng, nearly caught out Singapore's backline after winning the ball back in the opposition half and Izwan had to palm away his strike. 
 
After Figueiredo came inches from doubling his tally for the night, Lee had seen enough and made three changes, including bringing on forward Ilhan Fandi.
 
Ilhan’s introduction paid off immediately as he pulled one back in the 72nd minute with a thunderous 30-yard strike after rolling his defender, leaving Haziq with no chance.
 
That goal breathed some life into the Lions and Malaysia's Facundo Garces was booked for a tactical foul with around 15 minutes left. Substitute Romel Morales should have sealed the game in the 81st minute when put through on goal, but Izwan denied him in a one-on-one.
 
Singapore continued to pose a threat on the break with Ilhan and fellow substitute Jordan Emaviwe combining well, only for the former to loop a difficult header over the bar. Emaviwe won a corner for the Lions in the 85th minute after a powerful run down the left and shortly after, Ilhan's speculative shot from range was deflected away.
 
But Singapore's defensive shakiness continued to rear its head as Ryhan Stewart was stripped off the ball in his own half, but Gabriel Palermo could not find his teammates in the box.
 
Harimau Malaya continued to press in the closing stages, with Safawi Rasid brought down on the edge of the box. However, he could not convert the resulting free kick, which proved to be the last kick of the game.

Lee was handed the temporary reins following Tsutomu Ogura's resignation as head coach in late June due to personal reasons. The Football Association of Singapore, which appointed its new general secretary earlier this week, is in the process of shortlisting candidates for the post.

The last Causeway derby in December last year ended in a goal-less stalemate, a result that saw Singapore qualify for the semi-finals of the ASEAN Cup at the expense of Malaysia.

This is the first of two friendlies ahead of a double-header against India in next month's Asian Cup third-round qualifiers. 

The Lions next face Myanmar in a home friendly on Sep 9. They will then take on India at the National Stadium on Oct 9 before playing away five days later. 

Singapore have four points from their first two matches in the third round of the Asian Cup qualifiers. They have never qualified for the Asian Cup on merit, with their only appearance coming as hosts in 1984.

Source: CNA/sn(gr)

