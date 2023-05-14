Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Singapore's table tennis pair wins men's doubles with 3-1 victory over Malaysia
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Singapore's table tennis pair wins men's doubles with 3-1 victory over Malaysia

Singapore's table tennis pair wins men's doubles with 3-1 victory over Malaysia

Singapore's Koen Pang (left) and Izaac Quek in action at the SEA Games in Cambodia. (File photo: SportSG/Dawn Chua)

14 May 2023 06:12PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: The table tennis pair of Koen Pang and Izaac Quek combined to win the men's doubles crown at the 32nd Southeast Asian (SEA) Games on Sunday (May 14).

They beat Malaysia's Javen Choong and Wong Qi Shen 3-1 at the Morodok Techo National Stadium for Singapore's second gold medal in table tennis in Cambodia. 

Although Singapore took the first game 11-3, the Malaysians clawed back in the second game with a 11-8 win to level the tie.

But Pang and Quek regained the lead with a 11-8 victory, before settling the match with a quick fourth game that they won 11-3.  

Earlier in the day, Singapore's table tennis contingent clinched two silvers. 

In the mixed doubles final, Clarence Chew and Zeng Jian went down 3-1 to Vietnam’s Mai Ngoc Tran and Anh Hoang Dinh.

Vietnam took the first two games 13-11 and 11-8, before Singapore pulled it back to 2-1 with a 11-8 win in the third game. But Vietnam then won a tight fourth game 14-12 to clinch the match.
 
In the women’s doubles final, Zhou Jingyi and Wong Xing Ru found themselves up against Thailand’s in-form pair of Orawan Paranang and Suthasini Sawettabut. 

It turned out to be a straightforward affair, with the Thais racing to a 3-0 (11-4, 15-13, 11-7) victory.

Singapore's first gold at this Games came on Thursday, after beating Malaysia 3-0 in the men’s team to reclaim a title last won on home soil at the 2015 Games.

At the last Games, Singapore won two table tennis gold medals, in the men’s doubles (Clarence Chew and Ethan Poh) and mixed doubles (Koen Pang and Wong Xin Ru).

Catch the 32nd SEA Games Cambodia 2023 live with three dedicated channels on mewatch. Sign in now at www.mewatch.sg/seagames to catch all the action for free, or catch highlights on Mediacorp Entertainment on YouTube.

Related:

Source: CNA/gr

Related Topics

SEA Games 2023 Table tennis

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.