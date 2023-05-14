Singapore's table tennis pair wins men's doubles with 3-1 victory over Malaysia

SINGAPORE: The table tennis pair of Koen Pang and Izaac Quek combined to win the men's doubles crown at the 32nd Southeast Asian (SEA) Games on Sunday (May 14).

They beat Malaysia's Javen Choong and Wong Qi Shen 3-1 at the Morodok Techo National Stadium for Singapore's second gold medal in table tennis in Cambodia.

Although Singapore took the first game 11-3, the Malaysians clawed back in the second game with a 11-8 win to level the tie.

But Pang and Quek regained the lead with a 11-8 victory, before settling the match with a quick fourth game that they won 11-3.

Earlier in the day, Singapore's table tennis contingent clinched two silvers.

In the mixed doubles final, Clarence Chew and Zeng Jian went down 3-1 to Vietnam’s Mai Ngoc Tran and Anh Hoang Dinh.

Vietnam took the first two games 13-11 and 11-8, before Singapore pulled it back to 2-1 with a 11-8 win in the third game. But Vietnam then won a tight fourth game 14-12 to clinch the match.



In the women’s doubles final, Zhou Jingyi and Wong Xing Ru found themselves up against Thailand’s in-form pair of Orawan Paranang and Suthasini Sawettabut.

It turned out to be a straightforward affair, with the Thais racing to a 3-0 (11-4, 15-13, 11-7) victory.

Singapore's first gold at this Games came on Thursday, after beating Malaysia 3-0 in the men’s team to reclaim a title last won on home soil at the 2015 Games.

At the last Games, Singapore won two table tennis gold medals, in the men’s doubles (Clarence Chew and Ethan Poh) and mixed doubles (Koen Pang and Wong Xin Ru).