Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Singapore out of SEA Games after 2-2 draw with Malaysia
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Singapore out of SEA Games after 2-2 draw with Malaysia

Singapore out of SEA Games after 2-2 draw with Malaysia

Action from the Singapore-Malaysia encounter at the SEA Games in Vietnam on May 14, 2022. (Photo: SportSG/Kelly Wong)

14 May 2022 11:40PM (Updated: 14 May 2022 11:40PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

HANOI: Singapore went into their SEA Games Group B match with neighbours Malaysia on Saturday (May 14) knowing they needed a win to keep alive hopes of a semi-final spot.

While the Young Lions eventually eked out a noteworthy 2-2 draw with the Harimau Muda, their exit was sealed later that evening when Thailand thumped Cambodia 5-0.

This meant that Singapore, who have played all their group games, cannot mathematically catch up with Thailand and Malaysia in the group.

It was a bittersweet campaign in Vietnam for Singapore who leave the tournament after one win, two draws and a defeat.

In a lively affair at the Thien Truong Stadium in Nam Dinh, Singapore fell behind to a Luqman Hakim Shamsudin goal in the fourth minute before storming back to grab an equaliser from Shah Shahiran three minutes later. 

Singapore then took the lead in the 78th minute via Harhys Stewart, but were pegged back four minutes later when Faiz Amer Runnizar nodded home. 

Singapore, who have never won a SEA Games gold in football, last qualified for the knockout stage in 2013 in Myanmar, where they won the bronze.

Source: CNA/rw

Related Topics

SEA Games 2021

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us