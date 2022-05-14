Singapore out of SEA Games after 2-2 draw with Malaysia

HANOI: Singapore went into their SEA Games Group B match with neighbours Malaysia on Saturday (May 14) knowing they needed a win to keep alive hopes of a semi-final spot.

While the Young Lions eventually eked out a noteworthy 2-2 draw with the Harimau Muda, their exit was sealed later that evening when Thailand thumped Cambodia 5-0.

This meant that Singapore, who have played all their group games, cannot mathematically catch up with Thailand and Malaysia in the group.

It was a bittersweet campaign in Vietnam for Singapore who leave the tournament after one win, two draws and a defeat.

In a lively affair at the Thien Truong Stadium in Nam Dinh, Singapore fell behind to a Luqman Hakim Shamsudin goal in the fourth minute before storming back to grab an equaliser from Shah Shahiran three minutes later.

Singapore then took the lead in the 78th minute via Harhys Stewart, but were pegged back four minutes later when Faiz Amer Runnizar nodded home.



Singapore, who have never won a SEA Games gold in football, last qualified for the knockout stage in 2013 in Myanmar, where they won the bronze.