Singapore lose 4-1 to Paraguay in opening fixture of friendly tournament
The 149th-ranked Lions matched their much higher-ranked opponents in the first half but Paraguay showed their class after the break.
SINGAPORE: Singapore lost 4-1 to world number 33 Paraguay on Friday (Nov 13) in the opening match of a four-nation friendly tournament in Singapore.
Known as the Mizuho Blue Challenge, the tournament involves Singapore, Japan, Paraguay and Brazil.
At the National Stadium, the 149th-ranked Lions matched their much higher-ranked opponents in the first half until the La Albirroja took the lead at the stroke of half-time.
Paraguay showed their class and ran out winners, scoring two without reply in the second half.
The Lions started the first half well but Paraguay scored with their first opportunity of the night in the seventh minute.
A cross from left back Alexandro Maidana found an unmarked Gustavo Caballero, and the striker headed past goalkeeper Izwan Mahbud to make it 1-0.
The Paraguayan striker almost doubled the lead in the 19th minute after being put through one-on-one with the goalkeeper, but Izwan made a fantastic save to keep him out.
The Paraguay squad included Brighton’s Diego Gomez and Ipswich’s Julio Enciso, but both started on the bench.
Singapore levelled proceedings in the 30th minute. Kyoga Nakamura’s cross found Song Ui-young and the midfielder’s glancing header took the ball past goalkeeper Orlando Gill and into the net off the post.
The goal galvanised the Lions, and Farhan Zulkifli had the ball cleared off his feet as he was about to pull the trigger in front of goal.
Ilhan Fandi was also presented with a golden opportunity in the 35th minute, when Ryhan Stewart found him in the box. After turning the last defender, he scuffed his shot and Gill saved comfortably.
The Lion City Sailors striker had another chance a few minutes later, but his shot was deflected.
Singapore was made to rue those missed chances as Paraguay took the lead again after winger Mauricio Magalhaes slotted the ball into the net to make it 2-1 on the stroke of half-time.
Caballero doubled his tally for the night and made it 3-1 in the 53rd minute. Izwan failed to collect a cross from the edge of the box and Caballero swept it into an empty net.
In the 60th minute, Caballero thought he would be in for a hat-trick but his shot was well saved by Izwan.
Paraguay had another chance to add to their tally. Former Newcastle United midfielder Miguel Almiron, who had just come on, went close in the 74th minute, but he had his shot blocked by Ryhan Stewart.
Gomez and Enciso did come on, and the latter made it 4-1 in the 81st minute after being teed up by Almiron, smashing the ball past Izwan.
Enciso almost made it five in the 85th minute as his long-range shot thundered against the post, and Paraguay ran out comfortable winners.
Singapore had entered the tournament looking to bounce back from their FIFA ASEAN Cup campaign, which ended in the group phase following a 6-0 defeat to Causeway rivals Malaysia in October.
Five-time World Cup champions Brazil await Gavin Lee's side on Nov 17 - the second of two high-profile friendlies for Singapore during the November FIFA international window.
The Lions' two friendlies at the National Stadium are part of their preparations for the Asian Cup, which they qualified on merit for the first time, although the competition has since been postponed from January 2027 to December 2027.
The Mizuho Blue Challenge also features Japan and coincides with celebrations marking six decades of diplomatic relations between Singapore and Japan.
Remaining fixtures:
- Japan v Brazil (Nov 14, 6.15pm)
- Singapore v Brazil (Nov 17, 6pm)
- Japan v Paraguay (Nov 17, 9.10pm)