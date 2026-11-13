Singapore lose 4-1 to Paraguay in opening fixture of friendly tournament

The Lions started the first half well but Paraguay scored with their first opportunity of the night in the seventh minute.

A cross from left back Alexandro Maidana found an unmarked Gustavo Caballero, and the striker headed past goalkeeper Izwan Mahbud to make it 1-0.

The Paraguayan striker almost doubled the lead in the 19th minute after being put through one-on-one with the goalkeeper, but Izwan made a fantastic save to keep him out.

The Paraguay squad included Brighton’s Diego Gomez and Ipswich’s Julio Enciso, but both started on the bench.

Singapore levelled proceedings in the 30th minute. Kyoga Nakamura’s cross found Song Ui-young and the midfielder’s glancing header took the ball past goalkeeper Orlando Gill and into the net off the post.

The goal galvanised the Lions, and Farhan Zulkifli had the ball cleared off his feet as he was about to pull the trigger in front of goal.

Ilhan Fandi was also presented with a golden opportunity in the 35th minute, when Ryhan Stewart found him in the box. After turning the last defender, he scuffed his shot and Gill saved comfortably.

The Lion City Sailors striker had another chance a few minutes later, but his shot was deflected.

Singapore was made to rue those missed chances as Paraguay took the lead again after winger Mauricio Magalhaes slotted the ball into the net to make it 2-1 on the stroke of half-time.