The biggest names to play in the Singapore Premier League - now joined by Keisuke Honda

SINGAPORE: Ex-Japan international Keisuke Honda’s arrival at Albirex Niigata Singapore - set to be known as FC Jurong next season - adds a touch of pedigree to the Singapore Premier League’s modest list of marquee imports.

Some lived up to the billing. Others did not quite hit the mark. But all brought attention - and expectations - to a league that has always craved star quality.

Here are 10 of the biggest names to sign for a Singapore football club.

1) Mohammad Khakpour (Geylang United)

Nationality: Iran

DOB: Feb 20, 1969

Joined in 1996

This was the inaugural campaign of the S.League, as it was then known, when fans packed stadiums across the country.

Perhaps at his peak, he needed just one season to leave his mark. The composed centre-back brought leadership and calm to Geylang’s defence.

When it mattered, he delivered - none more so than in the end-of-season championship playoff, where he scored in a 2-1 victory over Singapore Armed Forces as Geylang clinched the inaugural S.League title.

Khakpour would go on to play at the 1998 World Cup, where Iran finished third in their group behind Germany and Yugoslavia.