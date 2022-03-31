More fans to be allowed at Singapore Premier League matches from April

SINGAPORE: The number of spectators allowed at Singapore Premier League (SPL) matches will be raised to 75 per cent of the venue's capacity from Friday (Apr 1).

The revised limit is in line with the country's easing of COVID-19 measures that kicked in on Tuesday, the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) said in a news release on Thursday.

This announcement comes after the cap was raised to 50 per cent of each venue's capacity earlier in March.

Limits for the five SPL match venues for this season will be: 4,500 at Jalan Besar Stadium; 3,750 at Our Tampines Hub; and 2,250 each at Toa Payoh Stadium, Hougang Stadium and Jurong East Stadium.

While social distancing will not be required, spectators are encouraged to keep their masks on once inside the stadium.

Re-entry into the venues will be permitted, but spectators are required to be fully vaccinated to enter.

Children aged 12 and below, regardless of their vaccination status, must be accompanied by a fully vaccinated adult to gain entry, said FAS.

Food and drinks may be consumed, but only in specially designated areas in the stadiums, subject to prevailing dining-in requirements, which include eating and drinking at a fixed position, safe distancing and the prevailing group size limits of 10 people.