More fans allowed at Singapore Premier League matches from Mar 18

SINGAPORE: More fans will be allowed to attend Singapore Premier League (SPL) matches from Friday (Mar 18), with the limit to be capped at 50 per cent of each venue's capacity, said the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) on Thursday.

This is in line with the simplified COVID-19 safe management measures that came into effect on Tuesday as the Government lifted specific event size limits for events.

Limits for the five SPL match venues for this season will be: 3,000 at Jalan Besar Stadium; 2,500 at Our Tampines Hub; and 1,500 each at Toa Payoh Stadium, Hougang Stadium and Jurong East Stadium.

While social distancing will no longer be required, spectators are still required to wear their masks and be fully vaccinated in order to enter the venue.

Children aged 12 and below, regardless of their vaccination status, will be required to be accompanied by a fully vaccinated adult in order to gain entry, said FAS.

Each of the eight SPL clubs will undertake all ticketing operations for their respective home matches, said the association. Fans are advised to check in with the respective home clubs for specific ticketing details.

Spectators entering the venues will be subjected to the usual security protocols at matches, which include bag checks. Fans are advised to not bring bags, as well as prohibited items, when attending.

Food and beverages will not be allowed into the stadiums, said FAS. Musical instruments, banners and flags will be subjected to approval at the point of entry and must not contravene security or regulatory measures, or both.