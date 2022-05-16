Logo
Singapore quartet wins men's 4x100m medley at SEA Games
Singapore 4x100m medley relay team celebrate their victory (Photo: SportSG/Andy Chua)

Matthew Mohan
16 May 2022 09:14PM (Updated: 16 May 2022 09:21PM)
HANOI: There would be no disqualification, no controversy and no doubt who won the men’s 4x100m medley at the 31st SEA Games on Monday (May 16) as Singapore cruised to victory at the My Dinh Water Sports Palace in Hanoi.

The quartet of Joseph Schooling, Quah Zheng Wen, Jonathan Tan and Maximillian Ang won in 3:37.69 ahead of Vietnam and Thailand.

This was Schooling’s second gold of the night after he clocked 52.22 to defend his SEA Games gold in the 100m butterfly; he is unbeaten in that event since 2013. Quah would also clinch a silver in the same event

Schooling, Quah and Tan were part of the 4x100m freestyle relay team that won their race on Saturday ahead of Malaysia and Vietnam. But official results later disqualified Singapore and Malaysia, leaving Vietnam to take gold, Indonesia the silver and Thailand the bronze.

Along with Schooling's 100m fly win and the relay gold, there were two other golds for Singapore on Day 3 of competition.

Earlier in the evening, Gan Ching Hwee clinched her second gold medal of these Games after winning the 200m freestyle. She had won the 800m freestyle event previously.

Thailand’s Kamonchanok Kwanmuang took silver and Singapore’s Chan Zi Yi the bronze with a personal best time.

There was also a gold for Letiita Sim in the 50m breaststroke as she clocked a personal best time of 31.43.

Source: CNA/mt(rw)

