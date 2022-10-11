Singapore's national rowing body seeks to develop new coastal discipline

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s national rowing body has laid out bold plans to develop the sport, including growing its ranks and nurturing athletes for a new coastal rowing discipline expected to feature at the 2028 Olympics.

The Singapore Rowing Association (SRA), with a new leadership team at the helm, is looking to bolster outreach efforts in schools and the armed forces, in a bid to expand the current talent pool of rowers.

SRA president Paul Supramaniam said the goal is to produce 1,000 rowers here in future, from about 200 now.

“It's going to be an inclusive sport that is going to embrace all aspects of the Singapore community and all ages,” he said. “And it's going to include para-rowing as well.”