Singapore sailors take 2 silver, 1 bronze at Asian Games in Hangzhou

HANGZHOU: Isaac Goh, Keira Carlyle and the pair of Justin Liu and Denise Lim on Tuesday (Sep 26) clinched Singapore’s first sailing medals at the Hangzhou Asian Games.

Goh, a gold medallist at the Southeast Asian Games earlier this year, finished second in the boys' ILCA4 event after eleven races. The event was won by Thailand’s Weka Bhanubandh while Malaysia’s Asnawi Iqbal Adam took bronze.

Olympians Liu and Lim took silver in the mixed Nacra 17 event, with Zhao Huancheng and Wang Saibo from host nation China winning gold while Thailand’s Teerapong Watiboonruang and Siriwimon Harintachat claimed bronze.

Liu is a two-time Asian Games gold medalist. He partnered Sherman Cheng to win the men’s 420 event at the 2006, and repeated the feat at the 2010 Asiad. This is Lim’s Games debut.