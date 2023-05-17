A 'true performer' at SEA Games, Singapore should look to Asian, world stage: Top sports official

PHNOM PENH: Singapore has established itself as a "true performer" at the Southeast Asian (SEA) Games level and now needs to set its sights on the Asian and world stage, said Singapore Sports Institute (SSI) chief Su Chun Wei on Tuesday (May 16).

"It is an ambition that we certainly have," Dr Su said at a press conference at the end of the 32nd SEA Games.

"The strength of our high performance system is based on a good plan and good process. My conviction is that ... Team Singapore believe that they can deliver and break through at (the) Asia and world level."

Team Singapore concluded their 18-day Games campaign with 51 gold, 43 silver and 64 bronze medals. Eight Games records were set, along with 17 national records and 40 personal best milestones.

On the overall medal table, Singapore finished in sixth place. Vietnam topped the ranking.

There were a number of strong Team Singapore showings, with sprint queen Shanti Pereira clocking the fastest time in Asia this year in the 200m (22.69s). Swimmer Jonathan Tan's 21.91s in the 50m freestyle was the second-fastest timing in Asia in 2023. He also met the Olympic "A" cut.