Singapore sends youngest team to Netball World Cup, eyes tournament as stepping stone to regional success

At 28th in the world, Singapore is the lowest-ranked team in the tournament, and the young cohort of players are using it as a stepping stone to future glory.

GETTING READY FOR THE WORLD STAGE

Eight out of the 15 players in the squad are aged 23 and below, making it Singapore's youngest roster ever for the tournament held every four years.

The youngest in the team is 21-year-old centre Rachel Ling, who will be making her World Cup debut.

Ling is taking a gap year to focus on the sport, after having completed her Diploma in Business Studies in Ngee Ann Polytechnic.

“I think every one of us has different paths and we shouldn't feel pressured to go in a route that we don't want to. So I think for me right now, this is the best decision,” she told CNA, adding that it was not an impulsive choice to put her further studies on hold.

“I still want to explore and put myself out there for many things and also focus on netball, because it's a very important year (and) we are going to many competitions.”