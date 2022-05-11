‘It means everything to me’: Silat exponent Iqbal finally strikes SEA Games gold on his sixth attempt

HANOI: As he embraced one of his coaches in a bear hug, 28-year-old Iqbal Abdul Rahman's was overcome with emotion.

Finally, after five previous attempts, he had struck gold at the SEA Games. And there were tears.

“There’s no words to describe the feeling (I have) at the moment,” the silat exponent told reporters after winning the artistic men’s tunggal (singles) finals at the 31st SEA Games in Hanoi, Vietnam.

“I heard the cheers from my team-mates, and the moment I heard the loudest cheer, I knew that the gold was mine.”

At the Bac Tu Liem sports centre on Wednesday (May 11), Iqbal registered a score of 9.960 to beat Thailand's Ilyas Sadara for the victory.

Iqbal’s previous best showing at the regional meet had been a silver at the 2019 edition in the Philippines. He won a bronze medal in 2015.