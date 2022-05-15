Singapore's swimmers take another four golds at 31st SEA Games

HANOI: After a sensational 50m butterfly swim saw him set a new personal best, new national record and new SEA Games record, swimmer Teong Tzen Wei found it difficult to sum up his thoughts.

"I've been training pretty hard, and missed out on a year because the SEA Games was supposed to be last year. I'm really happy that the training that I've done has finally paid off. Kind of still lost for words," he told reporters.

"You build something up for so long and it finally comes true and you expect to be so happy but the emotions are just everywhere."

Singapore's swimmers, including Teong, matched the four golds they won on Saturday (May 14) with another four during Day 2 of the competition at the My Dinh Water Sports Palace in Hanoi on Sunday.

This brings their total gold medals in the competition so far to eight.

To get the ball rolling, Gan Ching Hwee took victory and retained her crown in the 800m freestyle with Vietnam's My Tien Vo Thi finishing with silver. 16-year-old Ashley Lim would claim bronze for Singapore.

Next up, it was Quah Zheng Wen who would add another gold to Singapore when he won the 100m freestyle with a time of 49.57.

Compatriot Jonathan Tan shared the joint-silver with Vietnam's Jeremie Loic Nino Luong after clocking 50.14.

Tan's medal is the 800th medal our swimmers have won at the Games.

"Glad I got to bring home gold for Singapore again, the time wasn't too fantastic but it's a process getting back to racing after a year so I'll take it," Quah told reporters after the race. "Pretty stoked with the result either way, got a lot more of the meet left so we'll see what we can do."

Quah had won an individual gold on Saturday in the 100m backstroke, but was part of the Singapore quartet who were disqualified after winning the 4x100m freestyle relay.

CNA understands that the disqualification was due to a marginally early take-off from one of the swimmers on the team.

"It was just an unfortunate miscalculation, we win together, we lose together, so it is what it is. We are just going to move forward and be the best that we can be at this meet," Quah said.

Next would be Teong's turn to shine as he took gold, with teammate Mikkel Lee claiming silver in a Singapore one-two.

Singapore's 4x100m freestyle women's relay team would then round up the day's proceedings by winning gold in the event. The quartet of Amanda Lim, Christie Chue, Quah Jing Wen and Quah Ting Wen clocked a time of 3:45.71.