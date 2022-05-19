Singapore’s swimmers conclude SEA Games campaign with 21 golds

At a meet where Singapore’s young swimmers have impressed, it was only fitting that debutant Letitia Sim got the gold rush under way when she won the women's 100m breaststroke. Singapore's Christie Chue took third.

Sim, who is 22, finished her maiden Games with three golds and one bronze.

Then came Teong's sensational swim, with the Singaporean completing a one-two with Jonathan Tan who was the defending champion in the event.

This is the second Games record Teong has set, after eclipsing Joseph Schooling's 50m butterfly record earlier in the week.

Quah Jing Wen added to her haul of four golds with another two on the night, winning the 100m butterfly ahead of her sister Ting Wen and then combining with Ting Wen, Christie Chue and Gan Ching Hwee to win the 4x200 freestyle relay.

This means that Jing Wen finished the Games with six golds, while 18-year-old Gan has five to her name.

“I personally feel that (at) this meet … I’m on the up and up,” Jing Wen told reporters.

“In the past four years, I feel like I've been stagnant and not making any progress and I do truly believe that at this meet, I’ve shown just a little bit of what I am capable of and it's very comforting to know that I'm still improving and I'm on the way to achieving my goal.”

Speaking to the media, national head coach Gary Tan said that the team surpassed expectations.

“In my opinion, we outperformed our expectations. We were quietly working through some numbers and of course, we could either hit 25 (golds) or we could hit 12,” he said.

“So we didn't know what to expect. I think we've come on a middle ground of 21, it's a nice number to have. So I'm happy with the result and really pleased with how all the swimmers have performed.”

Tan also described the 31st SEA Games as the most challenging Games he had encountered.

“This one was tough. There were a lot of early issues of logistics as well, but I think they have pulled through it. I can't complain because we're still on the top swimming nation here,” he said.

“So I'm just pleased with the way things have actually panned out.”