Singapore's young table tennis team confident but face 'uphill battle' at Asian Games
"The standard of competition at the Asian Games will be exceptionally high," said STTA president Poh Li San.
SINGAPORE: After a number of encouraging performances, Singapore's young table tennis team will depart for the upcoming Asian Games confident but aware of the magnitude of the task ahead.
Speaking at a squad announcement press conference at OCBC Arena on Monday (Aug 31), Singapore Table Tennis Association (STTA) chief Poh Li San said that the 10-member contingent faces an "uphill battle" in Japan.
"As we head out to Aichi-Nagoya with confidence, we are cognizant that it's an uphill battle. Asia is home to many of the world's strongest table tennis nations, the standard of competition at the Asian Games will be exceptionally high," said Ms Poh, who was re-elected unopposed as STTA president last week. She is also MP for Sembawang West SMC.
"Competition will be even steeper than in the Olympics right from the start. But iron will sharpen iron, and I'm sure our athletes will savour every moment of this very precious experience, compete fiercely and give their 120 per cent for Singapore."
At next month's Games, Singapore will be fielding a team with an average age of 22.
Coached by Gao Ning, the men's team comprises Izaac Quek, Clarence Chew and Koen Pang, with Josh Chua and Ellsworth Le making their Games debut. The women's team is made up of Zeng Jian and Ser Lin Qian, along with debutants Tan Zhao Yun, Chloe Lai and Loy Ming Ying. They will be led by Jing Junhong.
"They are young, they are courageous, they are fearless, hardworking, disciplined," said Ms Poh of the debutants. "And they have been working every hard in the months leading up to the Asian Games."
The team will depart on Monday for a centralised training camp in Shimada, Shizuoka, before making the trip to Nagoya. The Games will be held from Sep 19 to Oct 4.
'WE DON'T SET ANY GOALS FOR OUR TEAM'
After clinching at least one table tennis medal from the 2002 to 2018 edition of the Games, Singapore's streak ended at the last edition of the Games in Hangzhou, China.
"This question is always asked at every press conference, and my answer will be consistent: we don't set any goals for our team. All we want, especially for this very young team, is to go out there, do their very best, go out there to fight for every point," said Ms Poh, when asked what targets STTA had set for the contingent.
"Because at the end, it's more important that they are able to make their own breakthrough, able to play their very best game in this competition. And the results will follow."
Singapore's table tennis players have registered some creditable results in recent times. The women's team clinched a joint-bronze at last year's Asian Table Tennis Team Championships, with the men taking home three golds at the 2025 SEA Games.
Speaking to reporters, Quek said he wanted to progress at least a round further than he did at the previous Games. In Hangzhou, he was eliminated in the men's singles round of 32, and the men's doubles round of 16.
Quek won three golds at the 2025 SEA Games, and along with Pang is ranked 10th in the world for men's doubles.
Said the 20-year-old: "At the Asian Games level, each opponent is extremely strong. I hope we can fight hard as a team."