Singapore's young table tennis team confident but face 'uphill battle' at Asian Games

SINGAPORE: After a number of encouraging performances, Singapore's young table tennis team will depart for the upcoming Asian Games confident but aware of the magnitude of the task ahead.

Speaking at a squad announcement press conference at OCBC Arena on Monday (Aug 31), Singapore Table Tennis Association (STTA) chief Poh Li San said that the 10-member contingent faces an "uphill battle" in Japan.

"As we head out to Aichi-Nagoya with confidence, we are cognizant that it's an uphill battle. Asia is home to many of the world's strongest table tennis nations, the standard of competition at the Asian Games will be exceptionally high," said Ms Poh, who was re-elected unopposed as STTA president last week. She is also MP for Sembawang West SMC.

"Competition will be even steeper than in the Olympics right from the start. But iron will sharpen iron, and I'm sure our athletes will savour every moment of this very precious experience, compete fiercely and give their 120 per cent for Singapore."

At next month's Games, Singapore will be fielding a team with an average age of 22.

Coached by Gao Ning, the men's team comprises Izaac Quek, Clarence Chew and Koen Pang, with Josh Chua and Ellsworth Le making their Games debut. The women's team is made up of Zeng Jian and Ser Lin Qian, along with debutants Tan Zhao Yun, Chloe Lai and Loy Ming Ying. They will be led by Jing Junhong.

"They are young, they are courageous, they are fearless, hardworking, disciplined," said Ms Poh of the debutants. "And they have been working every hard in the months leading up to the Asian Games."

The team will depart on Monday for a centralised training camp in Shimada, Shizuoka, before making the trip to Nagoya. The Games will be held from Sep 19 to Oct 4.

'WE DON'T SET ANY GOALS FOR OUR TEAM'

After clinching at least one table tennis medal from the 2002 to 2018 edition of the Games, Singapore's streak ended at the last edition of the Games in Hangzhou, China.