Table Tennis: Singapore beat Malaysia 3-0 to clinch SEA Games men’s team gold

PHNOM PENH: Singapore swept aside Malaysia 3-0 on Thursday (May 11) to win gold in the table tennis men's team event at the 32nd Southeast Asian (SEA) Games.
The triumph means the Singaporeans have reclaimed a title last won on home soil at the 2015 Games.
The men’s team finished with a silver in 2017 and bronze at the 2021 edition; there were no team events in 2019.
Singapore had dispatched defending champions Thailand 3-0 in the semi-finals the day before, while Malaysia edged Vietnam 3-2.
At the Morodok Techo National Stadium Table Tennis Hall on Thursday, Singapore's Clarence Chew came from a game behind to beat Leong Chee Feng 8-11, 11-4, 11-9, 11-6.
Chew is ranked 165th in the world.
In the second singles, teammate and world number 80 Koen Pang faced resistance from Malaysian Javen Choong, who took the second game. But the Singaporean kept his nerve and took the victory 11-4, 9-11,11-5,11-8.
Youngster Izaac Quek would then wrap up the convincing win for Singapore as he outlasted Wong Qi Shen in a pulsating 11-9, 12-14, 11-13, 11-9, 11-7 victory.
The women’s team took joint-bronze after losing to defending champions Thailand 0-3 in their semi-finals clash on Wednesday.
