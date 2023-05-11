Table Tennis: Singapore beat Malaysia 3-0 to clinch SEA Games men’s team gold

PHNOM PENH: Singapore swept aside Malaysia 3-0 on Thursday (May 11) to win gold in the table tennis men's team event at the 32nd Southeast Asian (SEA) Games.

The triumph means the Singaporeans have reclaimed a title last won on home soil at the 2015 Games.

The men’s team finished with a silver in 2017 and bronze at the 2021 edition; there were no team events in 2019.

Singapore had dispatched defending champions Thailand 3-0 in the semi-finals the day before, while Malaysia edged Vietnam 3-2.