Swimming: Singapore's Yip Pin Xiu wins gold in women's 100m backstroke S2 at Tokyo Paralympics

SINGAPORE: Singapore's Yip Pin Xiu won gold in the women's 100m backstroke S2 final at the Tokyo Paralympics on Wednesday (Aug 25).

The double world champion finished in a time of 2:16.61 at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre.

Yip also won gold in this event at the Rio Paralympics in 2016.

Yip will next compete in the 50m backstroke S2 on Sep 2, an event which she also dominated in Rio.

She was the first Singaporean to win two golds at the Paralympics, in the 50m backstroke S2 and the 100m backstroke S2 where she set a world record time of 2:07.09 in the 2016 Games. Yip's split timing of 59.38 in the first lap of the event was also a world record time. Both world records still stand today.