Badminton: Singapore’s Yeo Jia Min upsets world No 11, qualifies for Hylo Open final
Badminton: Singapore’s Yeo Jia Min upsets world No 11, qualifies for Hylo Open final
File photo of Yeo Jia Min. (Photo: Facebook/Team Singapore)
Matthew Mohan
Matthew Mohan
06 Nov 2021 09:53PM (Updated: 06 Nov 2021 10:04PM)
SINGAPORE: Badminton player Yeo Jia Min upset world No 11 Michelle Li in the women’s singles event at Hylo Open in Saarbrucken, Germany on Saturday (Nov 6) to make the final.

Yeo, who is unseeded, notched a 21-12, 23-25, 21-12 win over her Canadian opponent. Li is seeded third in the US$320,000 (S$431,000) tournament. 

This is the first BWF World Tour Super 500 final that Yeo has qualified for in her career. She is currently ranked 26th in the world.

The youngster is on a strong run of form, having made the quarter finals of the French Open last week.

The 22-year-old Singaporean will face either Thailand’s Busanan Ongbamrungphan or her compatriot Phittayaporn Chaiwan on Sunday. 

Later on Saturday, Loh Kean Yew will face India's Lakshya Sen for a spot in the men’s singles finals.

Source: CNA/mt(gr)

