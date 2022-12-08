Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Singapore's Loh Kean Yew loses second match at badminton World Tour Finals
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Singapore's Loh Kean Yew loses second match at badminton World Tour Finals

The 2021 world champion must beat Indonesia's Anthony Sinisuka Ginting on Friday (Dec 9) to make the semi-finals.

Singapore's Loh Kean Yew loses second match at badminton World Tour Finals

Loh Kean Yew competes against Indonesia's Jonatan Christie during their men's singles Group B badminton match at the BWF World Tour Finals in Bangkok, Thailand on Dec 8, 2022. (Photo: AP/Sakchai Lalit)

Firdaus Hamzah
Firdaus Hamzah
08 Dec 2022 05:11PM (Updated: 08 Dec 2022 05:11PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: Singapore's Loh Kean Yew lost his second match of the season-ending Badminton World Federation (BWF) World Tour Finals in Bangkok on Thursday (Dec 8). 

Loh was defeated by Indonesia's Jonatan Christie 21-16, 20-22, 10-21 in their Group B match.

He had never beaten Christie in five previous encounters, with the duo last meeting at the Badminton Asia Championships in April before their Bangkok clash.

Christie came back from a set down to win the second and third sets, in a match that lasted slightly more than an hour.

Loh previously took 42 minutes to beat Chinese Taipei's Chou Tien-chen 21-15, 21-17 in his first Group B match on Wednesday.

The 2021 world champion will next face Indonesia's Anthony Sinisuka Ginting on Friday. Ginting defeated Chou 21-14, 12-21, 21-19 in their earlier Group B match on Thursday. 

Loh is currently third in his group.

In Group A, world No. 1 Viktor Axelsen and Japan's Kodai Naraoka both won their first matches respectively on Wednesday. 

The top two from each group will proceed to the semi-finals, with Loh now needing to beat Ginting to make the last four. 

The 25-year-old has a chance to reach a career-high world number 2 depending on his results at the final tournament of the year. 

The draw for the semi-finals will take place on Friday after the conclusion of the final group matches.

World No. 3 Loh is the first Singaporean man to qualify for the prestigious tournament, which runs until Dec 11.

The World Tour Finals, which has a total prize money of US$1.5 million, features the current top-eight players in the singles and doubles categories.

Source: CNA/fh(sn)

Related Topics

Loh Kean Yew badminton Badminton World Federation

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.