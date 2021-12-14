Singapore’s Loh Kean Yew stuns world number one Viktor Axelsen at BWF World Championships

SINGAPORE: Badminton player Loh Kean Yew exacted some revenge on a familiar foe on Tuesday (Dec 14) when he upset world number one Viktor Axelsen in the first round of the men’s singles at the BWF World Championships in Huelva, Spain.

In a pulsating game which saw momentum see-saw the way of the Dane then the Singaporean, it was Loh who held his cool to beat the Olympic champion 14-21, 21-9, 21-6. Axelsen is the tournament's second seed.

Loh is currently ranked 22nd in the world and will next face Austria’s Luka Wraber in the round of 32.

Loh’s victory comes weeks after he fell in three games to the Dane at the Indonesia Masters final. It was the first time Loh qualified for the final of a Badminton World Federation World Tour Super 1000 event.

The young Singaporean had earlier this year taken part in a month-long training stint with Axelsen and four other players from across the globe in Dubai.

Loh won his first career BWF World Tour Super 500 title at the Hylo Open earlier this month. He also took the Dutch Open crown in October.

The Singaporean has made it a habit of upsetting higher ranked opponents such as Japanese star Kento Momota. However, this is Loh's first career win over Axelsen.