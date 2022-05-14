Logo
Singapore's Quah Jing Wen shatters SEA Games record to win 200m butterfly gold
Singapore's Quah Jing Wen competing in the Women’s 200m Fly heats at the SEA Games in Vietnam on May 14, 2022. (Photo: SportSG/Andy Chua)

Matthew Mohan
Matthew Mohan
14 May 2022 07:27PM (Updated: 14 May 2022 07:31PM)
HANOI: Quah Jing Wen clinched Singapore’s first swimming gold of the 31st SEA Games on Saturday (May 14).

Quah claimed gold in the women’s 200m butterfly finals with a new SEA Game record of 2:09.52 at the My Dinh Water Sports Palace in Hanoi.

Vietnam’s Le Thi My Tao clinched silver, while Thailand’s Kamonchanok Kwanmuang took bronze.

The 22-year-old Quah also won the event in 2019 and 2017.

At the last SEA Games in the Philippines, Singapore's swimmers won 23 gold medals, their joint-best haul with the 2015 edition on home ground.

Source: CNA/mt(rw)

