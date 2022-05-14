Singapore's Quah Jing Wen shatters SEA Games record to win 200m butterfly gold

HANOI: Quah Jing Wen clinched Singapore’s first swimming gold of the 31st SEA Games on Saturday (May 14).

Quah claimed gold in the women’s 200m butterfly finals with a new SEA Game record of 2:09.52 at the My Dinh Water Sports Palace in Hanoi.

Vietnam’s Le Thi My Tao clinched silver, while Thailand’s Kamonchanok Kwanmuang took bronze.

The 22-year-old Quah also won the event in 2019 and 2017.

At the last SEA Games in the Philippines, Singapore's swimmers won 23 gold medals, their joint-best haul with the 2015 edition on home ground.