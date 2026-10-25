Singapore’s Shannon Tan finishes third at Hero Women’s Indian Open

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s Shannon Tan missed out on defending her crown but registered a solid third-place finish at the Hero Women’s Indian Open on Sunday (Oct 25).

At the DLF Golf and Country Club in Gurgaon, Thailand’s Pornanong Phatlum finished with a 11-under 277 total, while India’s Vani Kapoor finished four strokes behind. Tan took third with a 4-under 284.

The Singaporean, who was the defending champion, had carded four-under 68 to sit in joint-second after the first round. But a five-over 77 on Friday saw her plummet to joint 15th, denting her title hopes.

Despite being seven strokes off the pace after round 2, Tan managed to turn things around with a five-under 67 on Saturday, before a final round 72 on Sunday.

Earlier this month, the 22-year-old became the first Singaporean golfer to clinch a medal at the Asian Games after she took bronze in the individual event.

Tan is still hunting her first title this year.

She recorded a joint sixth-place finish at the Women's British Open in early August, followed by a third-place finish at the PIF London Championship a week later, before securing two top ten finishes at the KPMG Women’s Irish Open (6th) and the La Sella Open (7th).

In 2024, Tan became the first Singaporean golfer to compete at the Olympic Games. She followed that up with a standout 2025, winning two events on the Ladies European Tour (LET) and the LET Order of Merit.