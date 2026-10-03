Singapore’s Shannon Tan takes historic Asian Games golf bronze

NAGOYA: There were mixed feelings for Singapore's Shannon Tan after clinching a historic Asian Games bronze on Saturday (Oct 3), becoming the first Singaporean golfer to win a medal at the Games.

While it was "special" to write her name into the history books, she had been gunning for gold in the women's individual event.

"Feels like I've been knocking on doors to win a title for quite a while. That's something that's always been on my mind," Tan told reporters. "I just want to try and win."

At the Kasugai Country Club East Course, world No 59 Tan finished with a 14-under 266 total after recording a final round two-under 68.

She finished one stroke behind India’s world No 291 Pranavi Sharath Urs, who won gold, and tied with China’s world No 6 Yin Ruoning. In the silver-medal playoff, Yin beat Tan after one hole.

Tan said she was proud to have fought her way back into contention and to be one shot off the lead with two holes remaining.

"It's quite weird because for golf, we pretty much only play (off) for first, but at this event you have to play for second, so that felt a bit different going into it."