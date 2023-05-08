Singapore's Shanti Pereira wins 200m gold at 32nd SEA Games, retains title

PHNOM PENH: Shanti Pereira’s great run of form in 2023 continued on Monday (May 8) as the Singaporean sprinter took gold in the women's 200m final at the 32nd Southeast Asian (SEA) Games.

Pereira, who is the defending champion in the event, clocked a time of 22.69s at the Morodok Techo National Stadium.

Pending wind speed, this will break Singapore's national record as well as the SEA Games record of 23.01s, set by Philippines’ Kristina Knott in 2019.