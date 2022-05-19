Logo
Singapore’s swimmers conclude SEA Games campaign with 21 golds
Teong Tze Wei celebrates his new SEA Games record in the 50m freestyle. (Photo: SportSG/Andy Chua)

Matthew Mohan
Matthew Mohan
19 May 2022 08:53PM (Updated: 19 May 2022 09:49PM)
HANOI: A miracle, a dream but now a reality.

On Thursday (May 19), it was all three of the above for Singapore's Teong Tzen Wei as he went under 22 seconds for the first time and smashed the SEA Games 50m freestyle record with a time of 21.93. 

"It kind of feels like miracles do happen," Teong told reporters after the race. "I would like to thank all the people who helped me in the past and helped me through my journey to go under 22 seconds."

Singapore’s swimmers, including Teong, added four golds on the final day of competition at the My Dinh Aquatics Palace to bring the total haul from the pool at the 31st SEA Games to 21.

This is only two short of the all-time best gold medal showing of 23 at the 2019 and 2015 Games.

At a meet where Singapore’s young swimmers have impressed, it was only fitting that debutant Letitia Sim got the gold rush underway when she won the women's 100m breaststroke. Singapore's Christie Chue took third.

Sim, who is 22, finished her maiden Games with three golds and one bronze.

Then came Teong's sensational swim, with the Singaporean completing a one-two with Jonathan Tan who was the defending champion in the event.

Quah Jing Wen added to her haul of four golds with another two on the night, winning the 100m butterfly ahead of her sister Ting Wen and then combining with Ting Wen, Christie Chue and Gan Ching Hwee to win the 4x200 freestyle relay.

This means that Jing Wen finishes the Games with six golds, while 18-year-old Gan has five to her name.

In the day's other events, Glen Lim took fourth in the men's 800m freestyle, while debutant Ardi Zulhilmi Azman finished seventh.

Source: CNA/mt(rw)

