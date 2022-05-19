Singapore’s swimmers conclude SEA Games campaign with 21 golds

HANOI: A miracle, a dream but now a reality.

On Thursday (May 19), it was all three of the above for Singapore's Teong Tzen Wei as he went under 22 seconds for the first time and smashed the SEA Games 50m freestyle record with a time of 21.93.

"It kind of feels like miracles do happen," Teong told reporters after the race. "I would like to thank all the people who helped me in the past and helped me through my journey to go under 22 seconds."

Singapore’s swimmers, including Teong, added four golds on the final day of competition at the My Dinh Aquatics Palace to bring the total haul from the pool at the 31st SEA Games to 21.

This is only two short of the all-time best gold medal showing of 23 at the 2019 and 2015 Games.